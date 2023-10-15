Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $227.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.06. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

