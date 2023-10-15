Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $326.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $270.30 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

