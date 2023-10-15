Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5,511.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 884,333 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,571,000. CX Institutional increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2,359.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 581,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 558,326 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 961.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 554,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 502,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

