Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

