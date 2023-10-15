Satovsky Asset Management LLC Sells 683 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.4% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

