Satovsky Asset Management LLC Invests $6.54 Million in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 2.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

