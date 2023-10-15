AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

