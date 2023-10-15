Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 398,699 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,699 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

