Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Up 1.3 %

SHEL stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.27%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

