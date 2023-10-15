William Allan Corp Acquires 12,091 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 3.3% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 243,754 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

OTIS opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

