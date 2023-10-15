Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $385,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $2,829,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at $948,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,919. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.4 %

M.D.C. stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.71. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

