Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.17 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,223.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,306.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,263.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

