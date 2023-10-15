Howland Capital Management LLC Has $27.34 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $27,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

IDXX opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.10 and its 200 day moving average is $485.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

