Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $31,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEL opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

