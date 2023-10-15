Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.76 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

