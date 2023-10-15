Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.