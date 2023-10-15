Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,494,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $205.18 and a one year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

