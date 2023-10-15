Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $88.80 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 3.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $88,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PH opened at $392.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $252.55 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

