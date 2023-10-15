Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 10.93% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

