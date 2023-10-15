Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $48.39 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

