Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $223,000 in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

