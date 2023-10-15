Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $65,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

