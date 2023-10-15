Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 12,302 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 2.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Blackstone worth $75,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.97.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

