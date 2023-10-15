Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $54.31 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,028 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $54,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.04%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

