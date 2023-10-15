Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. GXO Logistics comprises 2.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.63% of GXO Logistics worth $71,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4,264.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 498,243 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $217,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

