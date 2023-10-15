554,816 Shares in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 554,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.31% of BARK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BARK by 782.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BARK by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 208.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK Stock Performance

BARK stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.74. BARK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity at BARK

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky sold 123,456 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $191,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 298,288 shares of company stock worth $466,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

BARK Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

