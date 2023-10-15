Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 18,533 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.