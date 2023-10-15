Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 11,478 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

