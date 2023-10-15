Brooklyn FI LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 136,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,950,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RWO stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

