iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 358,820 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20.

