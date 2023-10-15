Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.16 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

