Brooklyn FI LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 549,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.