Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BNDX stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
