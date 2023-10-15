Brooklyn FI LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,090 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

