KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KLA were worth $58,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 2.9 %

KLAC stock opened at $486.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $261.90 and a twelve month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.