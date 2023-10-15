KBC Group NV Acquires 137,547 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $54,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

