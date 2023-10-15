KBC Group NV Sells 1,028 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $61,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MCO opened at $317.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $233.22 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.79.

View Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,380 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.