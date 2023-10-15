KBC Group NV Has $63.65 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 559.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,799 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $63,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

