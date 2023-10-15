Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $65,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on A. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

