KBC Group NV Buys 201,813 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,056,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,813 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $81,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after buying an additional 2,465,622 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.8 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

