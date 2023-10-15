KBC Group NV Acquires 239,158 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,006 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $139,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

