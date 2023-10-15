DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 974 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UAUG opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

