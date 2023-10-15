DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 268 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 137,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

