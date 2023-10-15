DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,295 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,534.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 126,852 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FJUN opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

