DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,069 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

