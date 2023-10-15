DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.15% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JULW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth $45,270,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JULW opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

