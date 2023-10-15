DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.