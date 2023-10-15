DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 1.16% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 623.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:NOCT opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

