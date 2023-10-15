Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $8,762,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BMAY opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

