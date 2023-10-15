DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,962 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.